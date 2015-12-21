Severe storms possible this week

Happy first day of winter! I know it may be tough to realize, but the season officially began Monday at 10:48 p.m.. With highs in the 60s and 70s this week, one glance at the calendar may have you doing a double-take.

As we approach Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this week, highs will climb to more than 20 degrees above average (average high: 51). With a strong surge of southerly winds and an open Gulf, you knew it was only a matter of time before this spring-like pattern produced spring-like thunderstorms. And that’s exactly what may happen by Wednesday.

The set-up leading up to Wednesday includes “ridging”- making sure the upper level weather pattern leaves us ripe for storm development. What we need with this warm and juicy air is a catalyst; something to spark off instability and storms. A low pressure system coming in from the plains might just do the trick- and there’s one poised to move through Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

While we’ll definitely see more clouds than sun, a little sun in the morning right before the front moves through is NOT a good thing. Sun acts like “fuel to the fire”, and if we end up with a few rays, we could potentially see some super cell thunderstorms fire up between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

That said, we're still looking closely at timing on any sun and exactly where the storms fire up.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: We will see a few showers and some thunder at the very least Wednesday, with a good chance for strong to severe storms. Keep it close to WMC Action News 5, and we’ll keep you safe, informed and ahead of the storms.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

