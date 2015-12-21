Street named after Memphis Bishop Steib

A section of Central Avenue between Rozelle Street and McLean Boulevard has been renamed after the Catholic Diocese of Memphis bishop.

On December 15, Bishop J. Terry Steib acted as chaplain for the city council and offered the invocation at the Memphis City Council meeting.

Councilman Allen G. Crone introduced Steib prior to the invocation.

After the opening prayer, Crone pronounced the street be named after Bishop Steib. It will be called J. Terry Steib Lane.

Crone read from highlights of Steib's service to Memphis, which includes his founding of the Jubilee Schools Network that serves 1,600 students.

Steib was ordained to the priesthood on January 6, 1967, after attending Divine Word Seminary. From that point, he gave his three choices of ministry assignments.

His first was to be a missionary in Africa. His second choice was to go to Mexico, and his third was working in the southern provinces as a teacher.

He got his third choice and became the Assistant Dean of Students and taught religion, English, reading, and social studies at St. Stanislaus High School in Mississippi from 1967 to 1976.

While teaching, he continued his studies toward Guidance and Counseling at Xavier University in New Orleans.

According to the Memphis Diocese, Steib said he summarizes that experience as a 'bloom where you're planted' lesson.

"One of the things I enjoyed at St. Stanislaus was that we were constantly evaluated to see how we were doing, be it for accreditation or for development. I enjoyed that challenge to see that I could teach," Steib said.

In 1976, Steib was elected for his first of what would be a total of three terms as the Provincial Superior of Divine Word Missionaries, Southern Province.

In 1979, he was elected vice president of the Conference of Major Superiors of Men.

On February 10, 1984, Father Steib was ordained as Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of St. Louis, Missouri. He remained in St. Louis until the Most Reverend Agostino Cacciavillan, Apostolic Pro-Nuncio installed him as Most Reverend J. Terry Steib, SVD, and he became the fourth bishop of Memphis on May 5, 1993.

Over the years, he has seen movement initiatives within the Diocese, such as the Men's and Women's Morning of Spirituality, ministry growth in areas such as Our Lady Queen of Peace Retreat Center and throughout the diocese.

Bishop Steib has brought a new form of evangelization for the Church through his use of social media (particularly Twitter), email blasts and video messaging. The message has not changed, but delivery methods have increased.

"I've observed that the printed word is not always read and that people will look elsewhere for information. They go to the TV and internet to find answers 'right now.' We use tools to put information in position to be at people's disposal when they are looking for answers. We can make the information available through online resources."

According to standard procedure within the Roman Catholic Church a bishop turning 75 years old must offer to retire. Bishop Steib submitted his formal letter of resignation to Pope Francis. Now, it will be up to Pope Francis to decide whether Steib will retire or remain.

The pope could accept the resignation and appoint Steib or another ordained pastor to administer the diocese until a replacement is found.

Pope Francis could also accept the resignation and appoint a new bishop immediately.

However, the pope could also allow Steib to continue as bishop indefinitely.

Steib is the first Memphis bishop to reach retirement age while in Memphis.

He achieved wide respect and admiration throughout the diocese for his pastoral and administrative leadership. Steib has been given much credit for the growth and improvement in areas of the diocese, including the growth of the church and its school system in the suburbs.

Copyright 2015 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.