Moderate risk of severe storms today

We are now under a MODERATE risk of severe weather today. This means we have a substantial risk for a significant outbreak of damaging winds and even a few tornadoes.

Timing: 12pm West, 2pm Memphis, 4pm for our Eastern counties. Tornado threat is for everyone, along with the threat of damaging wind and heavy rain.

We are working hard to keep YOU safe and informed, and will have frequent updates on WMC-TV and social media.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak