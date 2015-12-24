Preliminary tornado tally for Wednesday

Our hearts are heavy today, as we look at all the severe weather the Mid-South saw yesterday. Numerous reports of houses destroyed, vehicles tossed around like toy cars, and injuries and deaths peppered N MS, AR and TN. As of noon Thursday, the fatalities include:

1 - AR

3 - TN

6 - MS

Attached is a map of the preliminary tornado reports. As assessors move around the damaged areas and take note of the paths of destruction, it may be determined that what was originally thought of multiple tornadoes was actually one large one. Oftentimes the final count is a bit different than the preliminary report.

That said, our thoughts and prayers are certainly with everyone affected during this tough time. Stay tuned to WMC Action News 5, as we update you on yesterday's severe weather.

Andrew Kozak

