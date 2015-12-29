Delta pilots turn around to get family to funeral

A family frantically rushing to catch a flight on their way to their loved one's funeral received a surprise gift from two Delta pilots.

J.W. Short's (Jay) last wish was to be buried with his family in Bolivar, Tennessee. After losing his battle with lung cancer at the age of 56 on December 16, his family worked diligently to make that last wish come true.

Short's wife booked flights from their home in Phoenix, Arizona, to make their way to Memphis so they could attend the funeral in Bolivar.

Jay's body had been placed on a flight from Arizona to Memphis on Saturday, December 19, just one day before his funeral.

"After a long ordeal to get everything taken care of, he (Jay) was finally on a flight Saturday morning and the funeral was scheduled Sunday," Short's wife, Marcia, said. "We booked our flight on Delta also to leave Saturday afternoon. Our three children and I sat on the tarmac at Sky Harbor in Phoenix, Arizona for an hour waiting for the okay to fly due to some damage to the cargo doors."

The delay caused problems for the family when they reached their connecting flight in St. Paul/Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"The delay gave us seven minutes to get to the gate. With only two minutes to spare, we got to the gate and the attendant was not at the podium. The sky way was pulling away from the plane," Marcia said.

She said she and her children began waving to the pilot and the ground crew trying to get their attention.

"We are pleading for them to not take off. The attendant came out of the sky way and said there was nothing she could do, as the door had already been closed. We continued to plead," Marcia said. "If we did not get on that flight, we would miss the funeral. We had to get to Memphis."

Marci said she and her son continued waving at the pilots and ground crew while her two daughters stood crying. She said the attendant contacted her supervisor and the supervisor said there was nothing they could do.

The family was told they would be put on a flight to Atlanta and then they could drive from Atlanta to the funeral in Bolivar, Tennessee.

"This was not going to work and the plane was still outside the window. My son still waving his arms and pleading with the pilot through the floor to ceiling windows. I was crying and attempting to console my girls when the phone rang," Marcia said. "The pilot was pulling back to the gate to let us board the plane."

Marci and her family made it to Bolivar and the funeral for her husband of 32 years, thanks to two Delta pilots who turned their plane around for them.

"These pilots did not have to pull back to the gate," Marcia said.

As for the reason why the pilots chose to turn around, the family is not sure if they realized the reason the family was upset or not, but are thankful they were led to do something that is almost unheard of in the airline industry.

"I don't know if they (attendants) told the pilot what was going on. I am assuming the pilots may have called and asked what was going on," Ginger Short, Jay's sister who lives in Bolivar, said. "They just don't do that."

Although the family does not know the first names of the pilots, they were able to see their names on their ID badges.

"Pilots Adams and Anderson of flight DL 3955 on December 19, 2015 from MPLS-St Paul to Memphis on Delta Airlines have blessed my family and gave us a gift that no one else could. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and may you both be blessed ten fold," Marcia said.

