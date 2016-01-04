Why is the Mississippi flooding?

We’ve seen the pictures and we’ve heard the warnings: The mighty Mississippi River is swelling and flooding here in the Mid-South. While normally flood levels hit at around 34 feet, we have been rising closer to 37 feet at the start of this week and will likely hit 40 feet by the end of Thursday.

For many of us a lingering question may be: Why? It’s not like we’ve seen any significant rainfall; certainly not enough to see flooding. Admittingly, around here it’s normal to have the river swell after spring snow melt. But in late December and early January that is extremely rare. Besides, there hasn’t been much snow at all to our North. No, this is plain, old, run of the mill rain. But boy is there A LOT of it upstream!

El Nino (warmer ocean waters which gave us a warmer start to the winter) played a role in keeping snowfall down. The same moisture that would normally fall as snow fell as rain instead. But the sheer amount of precipitation has been record-breaking. Take a look at the attached graphic- it shows the percentage of normal rainfall for December in areas North along the MS River. While flooding from snow melt has swollen the river in many past springs, the statistics for December are shattering records not seen since records have been kept (which go back to the 1800s!)

In St. Louis, over 9 inches of rain fell in less than 3 days right after Christmas. The city had the wettest December on record by more than 3 inches.

So naturally, being down the river from all this, we’re experiencing the flooding here.

By the weekend, we should start to see the water levels subside. However, with colder temperatures and some snow expected later this winter, we are all on standby and will be watching our river very carefully. Stay safe!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

