Suspected MPD officer killer pleads guilty to separate charge

Lorenzo Clark, the man charged in the death of off-duty Memphis Police Officer Terence Olridge, pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Clark, who shot and killed Olridge outside his Cordova home, is now facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for the offense of possession of a weapon.

This is not Clark's first run-in with law enforcement. He has a history of charges which include assault, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and unlawful possession of a weapon in a public place.

Investigators said there was not enough evidence to charge Clark with murdering Olridge. Clark said he was working on his vehicle when Olridge confronted him.

