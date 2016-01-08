Iraq war veteran killed in Bolivar shooting

A Friday night shooting at a home on the corner of South Madison Street and W. Lafayette Street in Bolivar has left one person dead.

Police Chief Pat Baker confirmed one suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Jammy Harbin was taken into custody after police said he shot and killed a man who was residing in his home.

The man, a two time Iraq war veteran, has not been officially identified by police at this time. Police did confirm his former veteran status and confirm he was from Louisiana. Police said they are still working to notify all family members, since the family is out of state.

"It's a sad day for our city to see violence that takes the life of one of our citizens. But, I can say I am proud of our police department. I am proud of the way our police handled the situation and they were on the scene in two minutes, they quickly had the scene under control, arrested the individual almost immediately and had the witness statements gathered that night and their information collected quickly," Bolivar City Mayor Barrett Stevens said. "I want to say our city has not only lost one of our citizens, but our nation has lost someone who has put their life on the line multiple times for our freedom and that needs to be recognized and appreciated. Multiple families are grieving right now and have suffered loss. There are no words or actions that can change that. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families. God bless them."

Harbin is charged with second degree murder and has a $200,000 bond.

He is scheduled to face a judge in Hardeman County General Sessions Judge Tuesday, January 12.

