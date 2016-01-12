Another round of storms possible Friday

A few light snow showers fell across the area last Saturday-- mixing with rain in the city of Memphis-- giving us a little taste of true winter here across the Mid-South.

While it’s definitely been a cold start to the week, temperatures will once again approach 60 by Thursday. Is there another shot of cold air in the works? Right now, it certainly seems like the end of the week could look like a carbon copy of last Saturday.

As high pressure responsible for the sunny and mild air moves to the south on Thursday, highs could potentially climb into the low 60s for some, followed by a deepening area of low pressure and a cold front for Friday morning. Ahead of this cold front, we’ll see increasing clouds and even a few showers past midnight. Some of the early model date indicates we could see a similar set up to last Saturday, with showers and even a few stronger thunderstorms during the day, followed by a taste of winter weather at night.

At this point, we’ll be watching Friday with careful eyes. Severe weather does not look widespread, but one or two storms could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and even some hail. The good news is that it looks like the system may pick up in speed, meaning it would be out of here by Friday night. If that was the case, we might get away with just rain. If it slows down in time for the colder air to settle in, then we could perhaps see a little winter weather briefly Saturday morning.

Either way, count on the First Alert Weather Team to keep you updated throughout the week. Enjoy the sunny skies and milder highs through Thursday!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

