Mayor begins Youth Commission to encourage interest in government

The first meeting of the Hardeman County Youth Commission was held Tuesday, complete with the commission's own attorney.

The commission was formed by Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain in an attempt to get teenagers interested in government.

The teenagers are chosen from each area high school and are able to discuss issues such as if they are going to be partisan or bi-partisan, local and county problems, and they will be able to attend county commission meetings and vote with commissioners.

"Their vote will obviously not count toward the official vote of the commission, but they will get to participate and vote and see how it feels to vote on real items that are before the commission," Sain said.

The students will hold monthly meetings inside the courthouse, compliant with parliamentary procedure, and the school has worked with government officials to allow them time out of class in the morning each month to participate.

School officials are also present at the meetings and use the opportunity to teach government and other relevant lessons.

The next task for the Youth Commission will be attending the January meeting of the Hardeman County Commission where they will sit in on the meeting and will be casting votes along with the commissioners.

"These seniors are very smart and impressive," Sain said. "They will make you feel great about Hardeman County's future."

