Accused Iraq war vet killer in court; claims self-defense

A Friday night shooting at a home on the corner of South Madison Street and W. Lafayette Street in Bolivar has left one person dead.

A man who is charged with second degree murder after shooting and killing a man in his Bolivar, Tennessee, home on Friday night faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday.

Jammy O. Harbin, 46, of Bolivar is charged in the shooting death of Timothy Smith.

Smith, 31, was a roommate of Harbin's son, according to police. Police said Smith is a two-time Iraq war veteran from Monroe, Louisiana.

Smith and Harbin's son were living in the home that was owned by Harbin and his wife.

According to police records, officers responding to the scene said they "observed Jammy Harbin exit the house holding a rifle and he stated 'I shot him.'"

Police records said Smith was shot in the chest with an exit wound on his back.

According to police records, Harbin's son (Sean) and Smith engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical altercation.

"As they were fighting, Sean's father (Jammy Harbin) attempted to break up the fight. He was also yelling at Timothy Smith to get out of the residence. Timothy Smith continued to physically assault Sean. At this time, Smith attempted to assault Jammy Harbin. It was at this time when Jammy Harbin shot Timothy Smith with a high powered rifle."

According to Harbin's attorney D.J. Norton, Harbin was in fear of his life and in fear for his family and therefore felt like he did not have a choice.

"It's a clear case of self-defense," Norton said. "There had been an act of violence against my client's son. My client's son has a broken nose, his face is black on one side, he has bruised ribs."

Norton said Harbin was not injured in the altercation, but because of his physical limitations, the threat was more severe.

"He was at a disadvantage when it broke out. My client has Psoriasis over 80 percent of his body, including his feet, so it makes it hard for him to move around. He is disabled."

"My client has served in the Navy as well," Norton said. "He's got a lot of support from a lot of people."

Harbin stood before Hardeman County General Sessions Judge Boyette Denton in a preliminary hearing. Denton approved a verbal request for a reduction of bond from $200,000 to a $100,000 bond, with the restriction of an ankle monitor if he does make bond and is released.

Norton said his client is still not able to make bond yet, but they are working on it.

