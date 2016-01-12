State of the Union: A welcomed tradition

The nation's first president, George Washington, began the tradition of what would become the State of the Union Address, by giving the annual message to Congress.

However, it would be decades later before a guest would sit before the joint session at the special invitation of the nation's president.

Almost 200 years later, the 40th president of the United States Ronald Reagan stood before the join session of Congress on January 26, 1982 and did something completely new, while ironically remarking on the importance of tradition: he had a guest in the audience.

Just about two weeks prior to the State of the Union Address Reagan was to deliver, an Air Florida jet crashed just after takeoff from Washington DC's National Airport. It struck a bridge and broke apart, plummeting into the Potomac River.

Lenny Skutnik, a federal employee, was traveling on his way home at that time when the plane went into the river. He stopped and jumped into the freezing water and rescued Priscilla Tirado. He carried Tirado to shore and saved her life.

His act of heroism and selfishness earned him recognition from the White House and a first time invitation to the president's State of the Union Address.

Additionally, he was given a few lines in Reagan's address itself,

"Just two weeks ago, in the midst of a terrible tragedy on the Potomac, we saw again the spirit of American heroism at its finest, the heroism of dedicated rescue workers saving crash victims from icy waters. And we saw the heroism of one of our young government employees, Lenny Skutnik, who, when he saw a woman lose her grip on the helicopter line, dived into the water and dragged her to safety."

In the end, the audience in attendance rose to its feet to recognize Skutnik for his act of courage and placing the lives of others before himself.

Since then, presidents have invited guests to their State of the Union addresses and dropped their names in the lines of the speeches to illustrate points or promote ideals.

