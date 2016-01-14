Mailman's act of kindness encourages others

A mom on her way to pick up her son from school could not help but notice a mail carrier who took a minute to help another in need.

Farran Levy said she snapped the photo of the mail carrier as he stepped out of his truck to help an older man who was struggling to get up a hill at the Exxon on the corner of Germantown Parkway and Wolf River Road.

"It put a smile on my face," Memphian Farran Levy said.

Levy said she did not get a chance to talk to the mail carrier but wanted to share his act of kindness with everyone in the hopes it would get back to the man who made her day a little better.

"A small gesture like helping others can go a long way and encourage others to help too," Levy said. "I was having a bad afternoon and seeing this turned my day around."

Levy said she wants the man to know his act of kindness was appreciated by more than just the man he helped that day.

