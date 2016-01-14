Small town chef to appear on Hell's Kitchen

With a population of just over 300, Grand Junction, Tennessee is about 45 minutes outside Memphis and now this small town is on the edge of their seats. One of their own will be appearing on the nationally televised show Hell's Kitchen on Friday night.

Chef Sherkenna Buggs tried once for the show and failed to be selected, but her determination did not falter and she tried again. This time, she made it.

Buggs, a personal chef, is 30-years-old and specializes in her signature dish of crab-stuff blackened salmon and mushroom couscous.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase the culinary talent that we have in the Memphis community," said Chef Kenna. "I am totally excited to represent my state at Hell's Kitchen."

Hell's Kitchen Season 15 features 18 chefs competing in an intense cooking competition, overseen by Chef Gordon Ramsay, for a head chef position at BLT Steak at Bally's Las Vegas.

The show airs Friday, January 15 and Chef Kenna, as she is called, is throwing a party on Beale Street. She's inviting everyone to attend.

The Watch Party will be held at the Hard Rock Cafe' at 126 Beale Street at 7 p.m. for the public to watch the broadcast. Attendees will have an opportunity to sample one of her signature creations (while they last).

The watch party is free and everyone is invited.

