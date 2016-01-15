Iraq vet laid to rest after being shot and killed last week

A Friday night shooting at a home on the corner of South Madison Street and W. Lafayette Street in Bolivar has left one person dead.

A man who is charged with second degree murder after shooting and killing a man in his Bolivar home on Friday night faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday.

A two time Iraq war veteran that was shot and killed Friday, January 8, in Bolivar was laid to rest in Louisiana a week after his death.

Timothy L. Smith's funeral was Friday, January 15, one week after he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Smith, 30, served seven years in the United States Army and 30 months during War Time. He left service as a sergeant and was a native of Louisiana.

Jammy Harbin, 46, is charged with second degree murder after police said he shot and killed Smith in Harbin's home.

According to the police report, officers arrived at the home after the police call and Harbin exited the home "holding a rifle and stated 'I shot him'.

The report goes on to say Harbin placed the gun on the ground after following commands from officers and officers searched the home and found Smith in the home with a gunshot wound.

The report said the incident began with a fight between Smith and Harbin's son, Sean.

"I when spoke with the victim of the fight (Sean Harbin). He stated that he and Timothy Smith have been dating for about one year. He said that they had gotten into a verbal altercation that lead into a physical altercation. As they were fighting, Sean's father (Jammy Harbin) attempted to break up the fight," states the police report. "He as also yelling at Timothy Smith to get out of the residence. Timothy Smith continued to physically assault Sean. It was at this time when Jammy Harbin shot Timothy Smith with a high powered rifle."

Harbin's attorney, DJ Norton, said Harbin shot Smith in self defense.

Norton released a statement that said:

My client, Jammy Harbin, 46 years old, was formally in the Navy. Mr. Harbin was present in his home with his family, which includes his wife, Crystal and his son, Sean. On the night of the incident, Timothy Smith proceeded to commit an act of violence against my client’s son, which led to his son having a broken nose, bruised ribs, and a black eye. After committing the act of violence towards my clients’ son, Mr. Smith came towards my client causing him to fear for his life. Mr. Harbin was at a disadvantage due to his medical condition, which consists of having psoriases over 80% of his body, including the bottoms of his feet. Because of his psoriases he suffers from an arthritic condition that makes it difficult for him to move around. This is a clear case of self defense. Mr. Harbin did what he had to do to protect himself and his family.

Harbin remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

