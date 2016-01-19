SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY: What to expect from impending winter weather threat

Get ready for a busy week of winter weather for the Mid-South!

We're still on track for two different winter systems this week. The first is scheduled for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The other comes to town Thursday into Friday. The latter will be more powerful and give us a chance for winter weather even in Memphis.

What we're thinking so far:

Tuesday-Wednesday: A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the Mid-South from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 12 p.m. tomorrow. This does NOT include Memphis, but does go as far south as Tipton County. Rain will begin after midnight Tuesday and spread East overnight into the morning hours. North of Memphis, a mix of freezing rain and sleet will develop. This will make travel especially difficult into the early morning hours Wednesday for areas along I-55 in Eastern Arkansas, and I-40 East of Arlington. North of that, a mix of sleet and snow will move across the Bootheel, and spread into SW Kentucky. Even Jackson, TN may see a bit of a sleet/snow slushy mix. This all ends as rain around lunchtime, and we'll even see a hint or two of sun in Eastern Arkansas. Accumulations in the advisory area will be 1-2" of sleet and snow with .1" to .25" of freezing rain.

A second more powerful storm system arrives late Thursday, with rain developing in the late afternoon and evening in Memphis. North and west, this may begin as a slushy combo of ice and sleet. Rain becomes heavier in the evening, and even a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Behind the main low pressure with this front, COLD air works in and turns it all to snow EVEN IN MEMPHIS by 6 a.m. Friday. It's a little far out to talk totals, but when all is said and done Friday evening, there is a very good shot that Memphis will have snow/ice or at least a mix piled up on the ground.

Of course, new data comes out often, so we'll be tweaking this here and there, but as of now, this seems to be the best outlook for the next few days!

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved