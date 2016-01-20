Mid-South kids make most of wintry weather

Wintry weather moved through the Mid-South on Friday morning. Despite the lack of snow, kids made the most of the snow day.

Downtown Memphis saw about 1.5 inches of snow; other areas around the Mid-South saw even more, including about 3 inches in Covington and 5 inches in Dyersburg.

The winter weather mix made roads dangerous in various parts of the Mid-South. Click here to learn more about the impact the winter storm had on roads.

But for those who were told to stay home, there was only one word to describe the winter event.

"Awesome."

Tommy Best and his friends made the most of the snow that fell in Lakeland.

"I've seen snow way bigger. A lot more than this," Best said after a failed attempt at sledding.

Kids near Lakeland Elementary School made snow angels and threw snowballs.

Five-year-old Henry was a little disappointed when his sled wouldn't go down the concrete of his wet driveway.

"There's no ice sweetheart," his mom said. "It's not gonna work."

It's OK, Henry. We feel your pain.

