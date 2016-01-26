Explosion at Kilgore shakes homes; no injuries

Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen confirmed an explosion occurred at Chemring Countermeasures (Kilgore) in Toone on Tuesday afternoon.

"All the safety procedures worked as they were designed to do. There were no injuries and only a small fire," Doolen said.

Doolen said the damage was minimal and had been contained.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the explosion.

The Toone Fire Department responded to the scene, with Bolivar Fire Department on standby at a command post set up near the plant.

Residents and business owners said the explosion shook homes and businesses a couple miles from the plant.

The plant contracts with the government and other agencies and produces flares, munitions and other items for the U.S. military.

Due to the nature of the operations, it is standard practice for explosions to be investigated by the ATF.

