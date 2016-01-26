MID-SOUTH ELECTION GUIDE: What you need to know

Hillary Clinton became the second presidential hopeful to make a stop in the Mid-South as she addressed approximately 1,500 supporters at LeMoyne-Owen College on Friday.

It's news many supporters in the Mid-South for Republican presidential primary candidate Donald Trump have been wanting to hear.

Mid-Southerners will flock to the polls to vote in the presidential primary on Tuesday, March 1, also known as Super Tuesday. For those of you who will be making your way to the polls, here is what you need to know.

Tennessee:

Primary election date: March 1

In order to vote in the primary, you must have been registered before February 1. However, you can still register to vote for the general election coming up November 8, 2016.

Time: All polls close at 7 p.m. in Tennessee. In Shelby County, polls open at 7 a.m. Not ALL counties in Tennessee open at 7 a.m. Outside Shelby County, check your local county election commission for poll opening times.

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote by downloading a voter registration application by clicking here and submitting the application to your local county election commission.

In order to participate in an election, a qualified voter must be properly registered no later than 30 days before the election.

The election commission office will process any by mail voter registration forms that have been postmarked at least 30 days before the election.

Where do I go to vote?

If you are unsure where your polling place is, you can find out where you go to vote by clicking here.

All voters must present a federal or Tennessee state ID containing the voter’s name and photograph when voting at the polls, whether voting early or on Election Day. The information on this website is provided to ensure that all Tennessee voters have access to information about the new law.

What IDs are acceptable?

Any of the following IDs may be used, even if expired:

Tennessee driver license with your photo

United States Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

What IDs are not acceptable?

College student IDs and photo IDs not issued by the federal or Tennessee state government are NOT acceptable. This includes county or city issued photo IDs, such as library cards, and photo IDs issued by other states.

Can I get a ride to the polls?

If you need a ride to the polls, you can use public transportation or contact the Voter Hotline at 901-201-3444 for a ride to the polls.

Who is exempt?

Voters who vote absentee by mail (view requirements here)

Voters who are residents of a licensed nursing home or assisted living center and who vote at the facility

Voters who are hospitalized

Voters with a religious objection to being photographed

Voters who are indigent and unable to obtain a photo ID without paying a fee

What if I registered by mail and am voting in my first election?

Federal law requires first time voters who register by mail to present one of the following:

A current photo identification with voter’s name and photo OR

If the photo identification is expired, the voter must also present one of the following: a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows the voter’s name and address.

Is an expired photo ID acceptable?

Yes, as long as it was validly issued by the federal or Tennessee state government and contains the name and photograph of the voter.

Is my photo ID acceptable?

If you are unsure or have questions about your photo ID, contact your county election commission or the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.

What if I don’t bring a photo ID to the polling place?

If you don’t bring a photo ID, you will vote a provisional ballot. You will then have two (2) business days after Election Day to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. Upon returning to the election commission office, the voter will sign an affidavit and a copy of the voter’s photo ID will be made to be reviewed by the counting board.

What if I don’t have a photo ID?

You may obtain a free photo ID to vote from the Department of Safety and Homeland Security at any participating driver service center across the state. You may use the “express service” line at the driver service center to obtain your photo ID to minimize wait times. Visit the Department of Safety and Homeland Security web site for more information.

Arkansas:

Primary Election Date: March 1

In order to vote in the primary, you must have been registered before February 1. However, you can still register to vote for the general election coming up in November.

Time: Polls are open in Arkansas from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote by downloading a voter registration application by clicking here and submit the application to your county clerk.

You must register to vote 30 days before the election in which you wish to vote.

Where do I go to vote?

If you are unsure where your polling place is located, you can find out where you go to cast your vote by clicking here.

To register to vote in Arkansas, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be an Arkansas resident (residing in Arkansas at least 30 days prior to the first election in which you will vote).

Be age 18 or turn 18 on or before the next election.

Not be a convicted felon whose sentence has not been discharged or pardoned.

Not be presently adjudged as mentally incompetent as to your ability to vote by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Must present a valid form of identification when you go to the polls.

Where Can I Apply?

Fill out an application to register to vote at your local:

County clerk's office in your home county

State Revenue Office, Driver Services (pick up a paper form or ask for your

information to be transmitted electronically)

information to be transmitted electronically) Public library or Arkansas State Library

Public assistance agency

Disability agency

Military recruitment office

Arkansas National Guard

Accepted forms of ID:

A driver's license

A photo ID card

A concealed handgun carry license with photo

United States passport with photo

An employee badge or identification document with photo

A student identification card issued by an accredited post secondary education institution in the State of Arkansas with photo.

A public assistance identification card with photo

A photo Voter ID card

Mississippi

Primary election date: March 8

Times: Polls open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

In order to vote in the primary, you must have been registered before February 8. However, you can still register to vote for the general election coming up in November.

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote by downloading a voter registration application by clicking here and submit the application to your local county election commission.

You may also register to vote in person at any of the following locations:

- Circuit Clerk's Office

- Municipal Clerk's Office

- Department of Public Safety

- Any state or federal agency offering government services, such as the Department of Human Services.

You must register to vote 30 days before the election in which you wish to vote.

Where do I go to vote?

If you are unsure where your polling place is located, you can find out where you go to cast your vote by clicking here.

What about photo ID's?

All voters casting a ballot in person at the polls or casting an absentee ballot in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk's office must present one of the following forms are acceptable photo ID:

A driver's license

A government issued photo ID card

A United States passport

An employee identification card

A firearms license

A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college

A United States military ID

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

A Mississippi Voter Identification card

If you do not present photo ID or are unable to present photo ID because of a religious objection, is entitled to have his/her ballot counted if he/she completes an Affidavit or Religious Objection in the Circuit Clerk's office within five business days after Election Day.

A voter casting an affidavit ballot because he/she did not present photo ID is entitled to have his/her ballot counted if he/she presents photo ID in the Circuit Clerk's office within five business days after Election Day.

For a complete Mississippi Voter Information Guide, click here.

