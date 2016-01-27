Deputies: Man charged with animal cruelty after punching K-9

A man is behind bars after sheriff's deputies said he began punching and kicking a K-9 sheriff's office dog during a search of the home while deputies were serving a warrant.

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies were attempting to serve a warrant at a home in the 7500 block of Dexter Run Circle on Wednesday morning.

K-9 Nick and a deputy assisted in searching the house. According to the affidavit, deputies cleared the house and a secondary search was being conducted. It was during the secondary search when K-9 Nick alerted deputies to a cabinet.

"K-9 Nick alerted on the cabinet beneath the sink in the bathroom on the south side of the house. Deputy Neeley opened the cabinet door while announcing Sheriff K-9," reads the affidavit.

After opening the door, the affidavit said Brooks began kicking and punching the K-9 and it was then the K-9 attacked Brooks.

After Brooks was attacked by K-9 Nick, he then began to comply with deputy instructions and was taken into custody.

"Deputies removed suspect Madison Brooks from inside the cabinet and placed him into custody without further incident," according to the affidavit.

Brooks was transported to Regional One and treated for lacerations to his legs and arms from dog bites sustained by K-9 Nick.

He is being charged with animal cruelty and resisting official detention. In addition, he has charges from a Germantown warrant for violation of probation.

