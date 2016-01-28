House Speaker Harwell requests investigation into alleged affair

It is rare for a state representative to resign, particularly a freshman representative, but that is what District 94 in West Tennessee is facing after Representative Leigh Rosser Wilburn sent a letter to Speaker of the House Beth Harwell stating she would be resigning effective December 31.

It is a rarity for a freshman legislator to resign in mid-term but on December 1, 2015, State Representative Leigh Rosser Wilburn shocked the legislature and constituents when she submitted her letter of resignation.

Just a few short weeks after the opening bell of the 109th General Assembly, sparks flew as Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey made claims Thursday that a current House of Representatives member had an affair with a former House of Representatives member. Now, House Speaker Beth Harwell is requesting an investigation.

Speaker Harwell has asked for the Tennessee Attorney General to open an "independent investigation" after Ramsey said an affair between Rep. Jeremy Durham and a former state representative resulted in Durham forcing that state representative to resign.

There have only been two state representatives to resign in December, Representative Mike Harrison and Representative Leigh Wilburn.

Harrison resigned to accept a position as Executive director of the county mayors association.

Wilburn, state representative over Fayette, McNairy, and a portion of Hardeman counties, resigned by citing 'unforeseen circumstances involving my immediate and my extended family and my business,' according to the letter she submitted to Speaker Harwell.

Wilburn was replaced by Jamie Jenkins, who will complete her term until the election.

Wilburn has not responded to allegations of an affair with Durham.

However, other members of the House of Representatives said affairs are not the problem. It is sexual harassment that should be investigated.

"The issue is not who had an affair. The issue is the law being broken, who knew about it, when they knew about it and what was done about it," State Representative Sherry Jones said. "We're not talking about an affair between two consenting adults. We're talking about sexual harassment and the longer you wait, the more it happens."

As of January 27, Representative Durham has taken a couple weeks leave from the legislature. However, he continues to deny any allegations of an affair with any former state representative. On Thursday, Durham released a statement addressing his leave.

First of all, let me say how much I appreciate the prayers and encouragement that many of you have graciously provided me in the past several weeks. I am sorry that the situation has caused so much turmoil and pain and I can assure you that I am making every effort to seriously and proactively address the issues that have arisen. Yesterday I announced that I would be stepping back from the Republican Caucus and seeking 'help'. Several of you have asked what that means and what I am planning to do moving ahead in that process. I wanted to let you know the answers; and to ask for your prayers for me and my family as I seek the professional and pastoral counseling that many of you have recommended to me. I also wanted you to know that yesterday afternoon I informed Speaker Harwell, Leader McCormick and Republican Caucus Chair Casada that I would be taking a couple of weeks off from my legislative duties to seek assistance from professional and pastoral counselor. Speaker Harwell has granted my request for an extended absence. As I indicated yesterday, I am also working with my physician to determine whether my medical prescriptions for ADHD are appropriate and properly dosed. During this time on leave I will not be engaging in any legislative duties or meetings, nor attending public events. If you have any questions about pending legislation during my absence, please feel free to communicate with my office staff until I return to Legislative Plaza to resume my work. Thank you again for your prayers and understanding during what is clearly a difficult time for all of us.

