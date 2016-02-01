Woman credits officer for saving her life during traffic stop

One woman said being pulled over for speeding saved her life.

On Wednesday, January 27, Brenda Gibson, 54, was driving with her 2-year-old grandson in the car when a portion of her pacemaker went out and she began having chest pains.

"I took a nitro (nitroglycerin) and did what I knew to do. I knew I couldn't make it to Jackson General (Jackson General Hospital in Jackson, TN) but I thought if I could just make it to Bolivar Hospital then maybe I would be okay," Gibson said. "So I was speeding trying to make it."

Bolivar Police Officer Nelly Munoz spotted Gibson speeding along Jackson Street and 3rd Street and turned the blue lights on to pull her over.

"I pulled her over because she was going 44 in a 30," Munoz said. "Her immediate response was 'I'm in a hurry because I'm trying to get to the ER because I'm having chest pains. I told her if she was having chest pains she didn't need to be driving."

Munoz asked Gibson if she wanted her to call an ambulance for her and Gibson agreed.

"On the traffic stop, she told me she recently had a pacemaker put in. I was thinking I needed to get her checked out with EMS because I couldn't just let her drive off like that."

Munoz waited with Gibson until the ambulance crew arrived and then waited with Gibson's 2-year-old grandson until Gibson's daughter came to pick him up.

"He (grandson) was just so calm. I think he felt and knew something was going on," Munoz said.

Gibson said the ambulance took her to the hospital and she went directly into surgery.

"If it wasn't for her stopping me, I don't believe I would be here today," Gibson said.

Gibson returned to the police station two days later to personally thank Officer Munoz.

Gibson thanked Officer Munoz for saving her life and for going the extra effort in ensuring not only she was taken care of, but her grandson was taken care of as well.

"For me, I was just doing my job," Munoz said. "I believe anyone in this department would have done the same thing."

Munoz said she is just glad to see Gibson doing okay and that everything turned out well.

