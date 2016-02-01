Criticism continues for TN officials amid resignation

After allegations flew from Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey regarding an affair between lawmakers last week, the Republican Party is receiving more criticism for actions made by Davidson County Election Commission Chairman Ron Buchanan.

While being questioned by a female reporter about spending, the interview turned explosive and has now led to Buchanan's planned resignation and strong criticism from the Democratic Party regarding the mistreatment of women by the Republican Party.

A spokesman for the Davidson County Election Commission told WSMV it is her understanding that Buchanan plans to resign Monday.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry issued a statement concerning Buchanan's resignation, saying, in part:

"Mr. Buchanan's behavior and treatment of reporter Alanna Autler was outrageously inappropriate. It is good that Mr. Buchanan has resigned, but unfortunate that he has shown no remorse for his words or actions. Government officials should be able to withstand tough questions."

The Tennessee Democratic Party issued a response regarding his resignation and the latest actions by the Republican Party in Tennessee.

"Tennessee Republicans seem to have a real problem with woman. We already know about their culture of covering up sexual harassment at the state level, but today we learned that Republic Election Commission Chair Ron Buchanan called a female reporter a 'b**** for simply doing her job and that he'd use the demeaning epithet again given the chance. From Buchanan calling a female reporter a 'b**** to Speaker Harwell covering up sexual harassment at the Capitol, it's clear that Tennessee Republicans can't be trusted to stand up for women," said Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini.

The statement comes on the heels of Speaker Harwell's call for an investigation into the alleged affair between Representative Jeremy Durham and former State Representative Leigh Wilburn, while lawmakers claim sexual harassment is an issue and not just affairs. It also comes on the day the Iowa caucuses are set to kick off for the presidential primaries in some very tight races.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.