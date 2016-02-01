Fincher will not seek re-election; several jump into the race

After serving three terms in Washington, Congressman Stephen Fincher (R-TN) announced Monday he will not seek another term on Capitol Hill.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of West Tennessee, but I never intended to become a career politician," Fincher said in a press release. "The last six years have been the opportunity of a lifetime, and I am honored to have been given the chance to serve."

He continued in his statement by thanking the voters and his supporters.

"I will be returning to Frog Jump and my family and business, but intend to stay involved to the extent I can. I want to thank every citizen of the 8th District for the privilege to serve."

The 42-year-old has served the 8th Congressional District since his win in 2011 over Senator Roy Herron in a wave election that sent many Democrats home and put Republicans in their place.

With Fincher not seeking re-election, some have already made their bid for Washington.

Beginning just hours after Fincher's announcement, Senator Brian Kelsey confirmed he would enter the race by Tweeting "Yes, I'm in".

Kelsey is the chairman of the State Senate Judiciary Committee and has served in the Tennessee State Senate since 2009 and served in the House of Representatives prior to that from 2004 to 2009.

David Kustoff also announced his candidacy for the 8th Congressional District.

The former U.S. Attorney sent the following statement:

"I want to thank Congressman Fincher for his service to our country and for fighting for conservative values in Washington. I strongly believe our state deserves a congressman who will continue to fight for Tennessee values and principals and that is why I will be a candidate for the 8th Congressional District."

In addition, Dr. George Flinn announced on Twitter he would seek Fincher's seat.

I've decided to run for TN Congressional District 8! The people of our community deserve great leadership. Watch #FlinnFor8 for more! — GeorgeFlinn (@GeorgeFlinn) February 1, 2016

Flinn challenged Sen. Lamar Alexander in the 2014 primary election and was defeated.

He also sought the chairmanship for the Tennessee Republican Party this year, but is considered a tea party Republican but once again fell short.

Within hours of the announcement, the field seems like it could get full and there is still time for more to throw their hat into the race.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.