Compromise reached between UT and lawmakers on 'Lady Vols' name

A bill filed in December 2015 before the Tennessee State legislature has emotions flowing on both sides and Tuesday the Tennessee State House of Representatives sub-committee took up the issue.

A bill filed in December 2015 before the Tennessee State legislature has emotions flowing on both sides and Tuesday the Tennessee State House of Representatives sub-committee took up the issue.

The Lady Vols nickname returns to Knoxville after lawmakers and representatives from the University of Tennessee Knoxville reached a compromise.

The University of Tennessee and state lawmakers have worked out a compromise to ensure all women's sports teams keep the cherished name.

After a lot of wrestling over the issue that gained much attention on capitol hill in Nashville, the University of Tennessee women's sports teams will wear a patch on their uniforms that says "Lady Vols".

The teams will be able to wear the patch beginning next school year.

In July 2015, the university made a move to have all UT sports teams, both men and women, to just be called Vols and go with the Power T logo.This came after the university signed a contract with Nike and Nike conducted an audit. According to the university, the audit revealed it would be more efficient and cost-effective to go with one brand instead of the multiple logos and brands they currently had between all the sports.

On the other hand, there was another movement to have all the women's teams be called "Lady Vols" in honor of the name popularized by the multi-time National Champion Tennessee Woman's Basketball team.

The women's team have, and will continue to be called Lady Vols, in honor of their legacy of excellence and specifically as a result of the legacy left by their former coach Pat Summit.

After next school year, each Tennessee female student athlete will have the option of wearing the Lady Vols patch on her uniform.

Lawmakers became involved in the situation after alumni athletes contacted state legislators when they said representatives from the university refused to hold public hearings or meet with the alumni regarding their concerns or desires to express their opinions.

Alunni said the decision to remove the name 'Lady Vols' from all women's sports, with the exception of the women's basketball team, came from only a few individuals and those with a vested interest were not given a chance to have their voices heard. As a result, they requested lawmakers to step in since the school is a public university.

The committee was scheduled to vote on the bill last week, but the vote was delayed due to a question about a submitted fiscal note provided which called into question if taxpayer dollars were being used to support any portion of the athletic department. Before another vote was required, the agreement between lawmakers and UT officials had been reached and announced.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.