Man sets sweaters on fire after stuffing merchandise in purse

A man is charged with vandalism and theft after police said he walked into a business and set some merchandise on fire before placing other items into his purse and fleeing the store.

Artrell Hinkley is charged with vandalism $500 or less and theft of property $500 or less after police said he entered the Village Mart in the 1100 block of South Bellevue Boulevard on Sunday, January 31, and began acting suspiciously.

Employees called the police after believing he was stealing and possibly had a handgun.

While inside the store, Hinkley said he was going to break out the windows with a chair. He then went to the display aisle and set three sweaters on fire before walking out of the store with two pairs of pants and one shirt he had put inside his purse, according to police.

Police located the purse as Hickley was dropping it behind a pole after leaving the store.

