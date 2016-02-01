Man arrested after being shot with his own gun

A man is behind bars and facing charges after being shot in the leg with his own gun.

Police responded to a call in the 8200 block of George Brett Drive in Cordova in December after shots were fired following an argument.

According to police documents, witnesses said Dominic Ferrari came out to confront his neighbors about them playing their music too loud and pointed a gun at them.

The neighbors then got into a physical altercation with Ferrari where the neighbors took the gun away from Ferrari, shot him in the leg, and then fled the scene with the weapon.

Ferrari is charged with aggravated assault after pointing the weapon at the neighbor's head twice, which resulted in the physical altercation.

