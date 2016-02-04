Ron Childers, Andrew Kozak seek latest weather tools

Analysing storms on our First Alert Vipir 5 system and used examples from the Mid-South from earlier this season. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

One of the great things about being in a business that’s constantly growing, changing and developing is the chance for professional development on the latest trends and technology. That’s exactly what Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers and I had the chance to do last week at the annual Baron Weather Conference in Huntsville, Alabama.

Baron, the company behind our First Alert Vipir 5 radar, has been at the forefront of the latest weather technology since 1990, when Bob Baron (a former TV meteorologist) started the business. Each year, the conference gathers meteorologists from around the country to discuss media, new applications and better ways to serve viewers.

This year was my first year attending, and wow did I learn a lot. I started with a nice refresher course on the ins and outs of our First Alert Vipir 5 radar. Did you know we have nearly an endless supply of products to look at when tracking storms? We can virtually slice through any storm and tell you the wind gusts, shear, rainfall rate, and of course the VTI, which indicates potential for tornado.

Besides expert training on systems we currently have and previewing the newest cutting-edge technologies, we discussed social media. As you all know, we’re posting nearly 24/7 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms. Most of the time it’s to keep you ahead of any potential severe or winter weather that may be heading our way. Other times, it serves as a fun way to connect, chat, and discuss weather and even non-weather events and topics. Do you ever follow our LIVE Facebook videos? It was interesting to see how other meteorologists use that service in their markets. Social media is constantly developing and changing; I learned a lot about how to use it even better in the mornings to help get your day started!

Something fun: I had a chance to see how our colleagues in other countries deliver the weather (no Fahrenheit temperatures to be found!).

Ron and I had a great time, learned a lot, and ate some great food (we did have Huntsville BBQ and as good as it was, it has NOTHING on Memphis!).

We are excited to continue to bring you the forecast in the very best ways possible as our business continues to change and grow!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5