Donald Trump heading to Memphis

Hillary Clinton became the second presidential hopeful to make a stop in the Mid-South as she addressed approximately 1,500 supporters at LeMoyne-Owen College on Friday.

Mid-Southerners will flock to the polls to vote in the presidential primary on Tuesday, March 1, also known as Super Tuesday. For those of you who will be making your way to the polls, here is what you need to know.

It's news many supporters for Republican presidential primary candidate Donald Trump have been wanting to hear. The candidate could be coming to Memphis.

Shelby County Commission chairman Terry Roland said he, as well as other supporters of Trump, were told at a meeting Friday that Trump would provide them 24-hour notice before he flies in for a rally in Memphis.

Some others who attended the meeting said they could expect that call within the next two weeks, but Roland said no definite time frame was given.

Roland is the honorary chairman for Trump's West Tennessee operation and said Trump is coming to Memphis. The only question left up in the air is when the candidate is actually arriving in the Bluff City.

Trump is one of the front runners among the Republican Party for the nomination and finished a short second behind Senator Ted Cruz in the Iowa Caucuses last week.

With the New Hampshire primary less than 24 hours away, Trump is expected to put up a good showing at that primary as well. Trump is up 21 points in the polls, but it is unsure how he will end up in the primary since historically the voters make up their minds late in that state. Trump is trying to fend off his opponents by blanketing the state with multiple stops and volunteers hitting the trail going door-to-door.

Trump's visit to Memphis and the Mid-South could come shortly before the Super Tuesday primaries, where many of the southern states will take to the polls, including Tennessee and Arkansas, on March 1.

Trump would be the fourth presidential candidate to visit the Mid-South, following Democratic front runner and former First Lady Hillary Clinton and Dr. Ben Carson. Senator Ted Cruz also visited the Mid-South when his bus tour rolled through Memphis in August and he met with supporters at the AgriCentre.

The visits by the presidential candidates to the Mid-South reflects the Mid-South once again is on the map of importance for presidential hopefuls to win during the primaries.

