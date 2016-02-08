Burger King customers attack employees

Two people are facing charges for an assault on Burger King employees.

Burger King employees Tatyana Mitchell and Myneishia Johnson were assaulted on January 9 for reasons unknown by police.

According to the police affidavit:

"Victim Tatyana Mitchell was struck in the head with a metal brook handle by defendant Lucillar King. Defendant then jumped over the counter to the kitchen area and held victim Myneishia Johnson as co-defendant Eric Davenport struck Ms. Johnson in the head multiple times with a metal broom."

The affidavit said Mitchell received a concussion and Johnson received swelling to her head from the trauma. Mitchell also received bruising to her arm, back and shoulder.

Police said surveillance video assisted in the investigation, as well as eyewitness identification of the two suspects.

