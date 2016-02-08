Face tattoos help identify, bust robbery suspect

A woman identified a man she said is responsible for robbing her at gunpoint and threatening to kill her in the 4800 block of Cromwell Avenue on February 3.

According to the police affidavit, the victim was walking out of the store when a man walked up to her with a handgun.

She said he put the gun into her side and said "give me everything you got or I'll kill you."

According to police, the man took off with the victim's purse and ran to some nearby apartments.

Police later identified Terrell Johnson as a suspect and put him in a lineup with five other men.

The victim was then asked to look at the lineup and she identified Johnson as the man who had robbed her and threatened her life. Johnson's face tattoos may have been some identifiable features the victim used to help her remember what her robber looked like.

Johnson was charged with aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.