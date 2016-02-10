Officer honored for saving a life

One woman said being pulled over for speeding saved her life. On Wednesday, January 27, Brenda Gibson, 54, was driving with her 2-year-old grandson in the car when a portion of her pacemaker went out and she began having chest pains.

"For me, I was just doing my job," Bolivar Police Officer Nelly Munoz said.

On Tuesday, February 9, Officer Munoz was honored by Bolivar Mayor Barrett Stevens and the City Council for the role she played in saving the life of a citizen--the role Officer Munoz said was just part of doing her job.

Officer Munoz pulled Brenda Gibson over for a traffic stop on January 27 when Munoz spotted Gibson going 44 in a 30 mph zone. It was a traffic stop for speeding that Gibson said saved her life.

Gibson's pacemaker had malfunctioned and she was speeding to get to a hospital. Munoz called an ambulance for the woman and stayed with her 2-year-old grandson, who was in the vehicle with Gibson, until a family member came to get the child.

"I couldn't just let her drive off like that," Officer Munoz said.

Gibson was taken immediately immediately into surgery upon arriving at the hospital.

"If it wasn't for her stopping me, I don't believe I would be here today," Gibson said.

Mayor Stevens heard about Officer Munoz helping Gibson and took time during the city council meeting to recognize the officer and give her a Letter of Recognition from the city council.

The letter reads, in part:

"Too often in our work, goals are conceded, compromised or simply fail to transpire. This makes it especially rewarding to take this opportunity to commend you for the job you are doing for the Bolivar Police Department. On Wednesday, January 27, 2016, you made a traffic stop for speeding on Ms. Brenda Gibson. Little did you know at that time that you would be instrumental in saving Ms. Gibson's life. You showed absolute professionalism and acted with diligence and integrity in the performance of your duties, all while maintaining a high level of respect for the fairness and concerns to Mrs. Gibson."

Stevens said he wanted to recognize the officer because he believes the good acts of those who serve cities, states and communities are too often overlooked, but are valuable.

"It is a reality that we have a citizen who would probably not be alive today if it were not for this officer," Stevens said. "She realized there was a medical issue, she could have let the lady go on to the hospital, but she took the initiative to make sure this lady was given care and taken care of. She was doing more than her job. She was being a real person that cared about another person and was doing what she could to help. I think we too often forget that those who put on that uniform and wear a badge are real people with real feelings. Officer Munoz did what she did not because it was her job, but because she cared. We need to all learn from her example and take some time out of our day and help others when we can."

