Man steals 6-year-old's pink go-cart

A man is behind bars after watching a child ride her pink go-cart and then stealing it from the child.

Shelby County deputies received the report of a stolen pink go-cart that was taken from a home in the 2500 block of Whitney Avenue.

According to the affidavit, residents in the area told deputies Robert Maness and his girlfriend were seen with a pink go-cart that looked like the one that was stolen.

Neighbors also told investigators Maness had a white Chevrolet Silverado that matched the description of the truck that was seen stealing the go-cart.

Deputies spoke with Chelsea Taylor, Maness' girlfriend, at her home and she told deputies she and Maness stole the little girl's go-cart.

Investigators said Taylor told them they watched the little girl ride the go-cart in front of her home and waited for her to get finished. Once the 6-year-old was done riding, she went inside the house. When the child went inside her home, the couple loaded the go-cart onto their Chevrolet truck and left.

Taylor told deputies Maness then later tried to sell the go-cart, valued at $1,300, for $400.

Investigators charged Robert Maness with theft of property $1,000 - $10,000. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance once investigators discovered a bundle of heroin concealed in his buttocks upon searching him while he was being booked into jail.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.