Rainy start to the work week

Most of the Mid-South was under a flash flood warning Monday morning. The warnings have since expired, but rain continues.

One to three inches of rain could fall in different parts of the Mid-South on Monday morning. The majority of what could have caused flash flooding was training rain – repeated heavy rainfall over the same areas hour after hour.

Rain should taper off for Memphis by 12 p.m.; it’ll be reduced to showers. Later in the afternoon it’ll turn off for areas in North Mississippi.

