Woman blows kisses in the middle of a fight

Two women have been charged with disorderly conduct when a fight broke out between the two ladies after one arrived with her husband to help him move his belongings out of the home.

According to the affidavit, officers were asked to be present at the home in the 5100 block of Meadowcrest Circle by Avishai Tiram while he removed his property from the home.

Officers notified the homeowner they were there to be present at Tiram's request.

Tiram arrived at the home with his wife, Vitoria Dubovskay, and Dubovskay began to get into an altercation with Hofit Ron. Ron had removed some belongings from inside the home and put them on the sidewalk.

Ron picked up an assorted coin jar and threw it at Dubovskay and Dubovskay in return began blowing kisses at Ron.

A heated argument began and then turned into a physical fight.

Both women were arrested for disorderly conduct.

