Man threatens person with weapon; robs business

Memphis police are searching for a man who threatened another person at gunpoint on Wednesday while robbing a business.

Police said a man walked into Tax Pro in the 3000 block of South Third Street, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded money.

The man got away with an undetermined amount of money in a silver Infinity with dark tinted windows.

Another man was also in the car when they drove away.

The armed man was described as being medium to stocky build, wearing a dark color hoodie with jeans.

Investigators are asking for anyone who has information on this individual or the crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.