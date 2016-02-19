First Alert donates carbon monoxide alarms to Memphis

The Memphis Fire Department will be giving away 200 free Carbon Monoxide alarms to Memphis residents while supplies last.

The alarms are for single family homes in the city of Memphis and have been donated by First Alert.

"We are pleased to receive this generous donation that helps to remind all of us to stay safe by having working carbon monoxide alarms and smoke alarms in our homes," Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat said.

First Alert representative Gigi Lubin presented the donation to the Memphis Fire Museum on Thursday.

The alarms will be distributed by the Memphis Fire Department.

Memphis residents interested in receiving one of the free alarms may call 901-636-5650.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.