Heavy rain, wind and even snow possible this week

Rain, thunder, wind, and even a little snow will headline a busy week of weather in the Mid-South.

While we enjoyed temperatures in the 70s this past weekend, a dose of reality will settle in as a powerful and complex system to our south slowly moves north tonight into tomorrow.

We’ll see a few showers today, especially south of DeSoto County along I-55 and east over and along highway 72 toward Corinth. These showers will be moving off of a strengthening area of low pressure attached to a front that is currently providing the Deep South with heavy rain and wind. There is even a chance for severe weather today near the Gulf in New Orleans.

Here’s a look at how your Mid-South forecast will break down over the next 48-60 hours:

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s. While a sprinkle isn’t out of the question, we’ll have a better chance of showers staying south of the WMC Action News 5 viewing area. That changes Tuesday morning.

Tuesday:

As an upper-level low, or big piece of upper-atmospheric energy moves north over West Tennessee, rain will increase—and become heavy at times. The heaviest rain moves into Arkansas late Tuesday morning--Memphis after about 2 p.m., and areas east as we head into the evening hours. Rainfall will be accompanied by some lightning and thunder, although the best dynamics for strong and severe storms stay well to our south.

Tuesday night:

Rain, heavy at times for all areas. There will be some thunder as well. Again, severe weather is not expected. Showers will meet and greet us for the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday:

While the rain will wrap up, colder (and drier) air will move in. There *is* a window where enough cold air may drop in before the rain lets up. This would give us a few snowflakes mixing into the area early Wednesday morning through early afternoon. While accumulation is not likely in Memphis, a few areas NW into Arkansas may see some very light amounts. Temperatures will be colder, yes, but above freezing.

After Wednesday evening, we clear out, dry up and look forward to a cool but mostly sunny segue into the weekend! Keep it here and the entire WMC Action News 5 First Alert weather team will keep you up-to-date.

