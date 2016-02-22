Donald Trump to speak in Millington

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is heading to the Mid-South.

Trump will be at the Millington Jet Port at the old Navy base on Saturday, February 27.

He is scheduled to speak beginning at 6 p.m. To register to attend the event, click here.

Trump is coming off a large victory in the primary at South Carolina and could potentially seal up the nomination on Super Tuesday.

He will join a list of candidates who have already made visits to the Mid-South, and others who have visits scheduled.

Republican opponent Ben Carson has already made a stop in West Memphis, Arkansas and has another visit to Memphis planned this weekend. On Sunday he will visit HighPoint Church where he is scheduled to speak at both Sunday morning services.

Ohio Governor John Kasich has a visit planned on Friday where he is hosting a town hall event at the Holiday Inn at University of Memphis.

Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton made a visit to Memphis in November where she held a rally at LeMoyne-Owen College to a crowd of about 1,500 in attendance.

