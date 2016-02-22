Police: Woman grabs family jewels, steals wallet

A woman has been arrested and charged with robbery after an incident had police searching for her since Christmas Eve.

But it is the unusual way she robbed her victim that has many raising an eyebrow.

Memphis Police said a man told them he was robbed of his wallet on Christmas Eve while at the intersection of Cooper Street and Young Avenue.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police he was approached by a woman who grabbed his private area with one hand and took his wallet out of his rear pocket with the other hand.

The victim said he tried to get his wallet back, but the woman got into her vehicle and drove off.

During the investigation, police identified Carolyn Nisby, 50, as a suspect. Police said the victim positively identified Nisby out of a police photographic lineup as the person who robbed him.

Nisby was arrested on February 22 and charged with robbery.

