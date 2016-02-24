Strong gusty winds today

We are tracking the remainder of this powerful storm system as it moves across the Mid-South and out to the Northeast. There has been a little light snow mixing in in spots; just a few wet flakes mainly North and West of the Memphis metro.

With ground temperatures in the 30s (and 40s in some locations) we’re not seeing or expecting any accumulation. Our sister station in Jonesboro, Arkansas reported some light accumulation in Paragould.

Our winds are strong this morning: NW 20-30 mph. Gusts this afternoon will be between 35-45 mph; even 50 mph across the river into Arkansas. For that reason, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Memphis metro through 6 p.m.

What about the rain? Light rain will come to an end between 1 and 3 p.m. today. While we won’t see much in the way of clearing, we just might see a spot or two of sun peeking through after 5 p.m. in a few areas. High today: 46.

Expect some slow, steady clearing tomorrow, sunshine Friday, and sunny skies with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Remember to hold on to that umbrella tight today with that wind!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

