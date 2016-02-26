Presidential hopeful John Kasich holds town hall in Memphis

Memphis will be a hot spot for politics this weekend as several Republican presidential hopefuls stop through to rally for Mid-South support prior to Super Tuesday on March 1.

First to take the stage in the Mid-South is Ohio Governor John Kasich.

Kasich held a rally at the University of Memphis Holiday Inn. The ballroom at the hotel quickly filled up, with attendees from both Tennessee and Arkansas attending the hall. Not necessarily a Donald Trump-sized crowd, but hundreds piled into the room to hear Kasich say he is not running a Trump type campaign either.

"I'm having the time of my life I have to tell you," Kasich said. "I don't think it's about getting down and wrestling around in the mud. I think it's telling people what you're for, bringing people together, and not attacking each other. That's what I think."

Set in a town hall style format, Kasich took questions from the audience.

One question was from a teacher's husband, who complained about the limitations put on teachers.

"We've got to let our teachers teach," the man said.

Although most were already in Kasich's camp, some were leaning toward other candidates. However, they took the opportunity to take a look at what other candidates like Kasich had to offer while they were in their town.

"I'm pretty much leaning toward Rubio (Marco Rubio), but they're in the area, why not go see the other candidates," first time voter and Ole Miss student Kristen Lusby said.

Lusby planned to see Trump while he is in town as well. Kasich also admitted Trump will likely have a Super Tuesday.

"I think he'll be strong, but we'll get some delegates out of this thing and at some point be heading north," Kasich said.

With both states voting in the Super Tuesday primary, it is anticipated that is why Memphis and the Mid-South has become a hot bed for many Republican presidential candidates to set their sights on the area for campaign stops, rallies, and last efforts to sway voters who will take to the polls.

Although Republican opponent Donald Trump is predicted to win Super Tuesday, many are calling John Kasich a "Dark Horse".

There are 1,237 delegates needed to win the Republican nomination, out of the 2,340 that are available.

Donald Trump has currently won 82, with Ted Cruz running second with 17.

Kasich has six delegates so far.

However, there are a lot of delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

Kasich served in Congress and is currently serving as governor of Ohio.

With Ohio's primary being held on March 15, many are suspecting Kasich will not make any plans regarding the future of his candidacy until at least the conclusion of the March 15 Ohio primary.

Kasich is on to Nashville next, then east to Knoxville. He will then head home to Ohio, where most say he must win his home state.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.