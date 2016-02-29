SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY: What you need to know about possible strong storms Tuesday

All of the Mid-South has a slight chance for severe storms Tuesday morning

Tuesday morning: We'll be tracking a line of heavy thunderstorms through the Memphis metro

After a beautiful weekend, we’re expecting an encore performance Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. This quickly changes Tuesday; there will be (mainly morning) showers and thunderstorms to track.

A quick-moving but rather powerful shortwave, caused by an upper-level front, will swing through the Mid-South on Tuesday morning. Ahead of this, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will move in, supplying us with just enough energy to produce showers and storms. The right ingredients will come together to deliver heavy rain, gusty winds and even some small hail early Tuesday.

We are in the SLIGHT risk of severe weather tomorrow. This is for the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area. The tornado threat is very low. Severe weather will be limited to possible winds over 60 mph.

Timing:

Tonight: Increasing clouds through midnight, a few showers possible mainly west of Memphis between 3 and 6 a.m.

Tomorrow:

6 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Showers and a line of storms will move west to east. Some of these will be strong or even severe. Winds may gust 50-60 mph, rain could come in some heavy downpours, and small hail in a few spots.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Clouds and a few scattered showers. Clearing skies possible late.

Drier and cooler conditions will meet and greet us on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

