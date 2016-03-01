Trump, Clinton set sights on General Election after big Super Tuesday showings

In preparation for Super Tuesday and the 2016 presidential election, candidates made their way to the Mid-South to speak about their ideas and gain support from fans.

As you prepare to head to the polls on Super Tuesday, there are a few things you need to know to make sure your vote counts.

What you need to know for Super Tuesday

Mid-Southerners will flock to the polls to vote in the presidential primary on Tuesday, March 1, also known as Super Tuesday. For those of you who will be making your way to the polls, here is what you need to know.

MID-SOUTH ELECTION GUIDE: What you need to know

It was a big night for frontrunners Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton as voters took to the polls on Super Tuesday. Both presidential candidates were able to extensively extend their lead over their opponents.

Marco Rubio captured his first win of the election by gaining a victory in Minnesota for the GOP primary. Hillary Clinton extended her lead over Bernie Sanders despite Sanders getting the Democratic win in Minnesota, Vermont, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump took the majority of the wins, including the Tennessee primary.

The candidates spoke to their supporters from various campaign locations throughout the nation.

Numbers delayed from Shelby County

In similar problems as to previous elections, the numbers from Shelby County were hours delayed coming in. Numbers from all 166 precincts were not available until the morning.

Donald Trump led the Republican primary in Shelby County with 20,715 votes, or 30 percent of voters. However, Ted Cruz was less than 1,000 votes behind him with 19,727, or 29 percent of voters.

Hillary Clinton's lead in Shelby County was much stronger with 80 percent of Democratic Party voters checking her name. That amounts to 66,465 votes for the former secretary of state.

Bernie Sanders received just 15,985 votes, or 19 percent of the voting population.

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton spoke to supporters in Miami, Florida, after capturing several states and winning big on Super Tuesday. Clinton is hoping to continue building on the momentum she has, as well as her large lead, as early voting is underway in Florida.

"Instead of building walls, we're going to break down barriers and build ladders of opportunity," Clinton told supporters. "Whether we like it or not, we're all in this together."

Clinton appeared to be looking toward sewing up the nomination and looking toward taking on the Republican candidate.

"The stakes of this election have never been higher. The rhetoric we're hearing on the other side has never been lower," she said

Bernie Sanders

After winning his home state and then taking Oklahoma, Sanders addressed supporters in Vermont and vowed to not give up. He reminded his supporters that although Super Tuesday had a lot of delegates at stake with 12 states going to the polls, that did not include them all.

"Let me assure you that we are going to take our fight for economic justice, for social justice, for environmental sanity, for a world of peace to every one of those states," he said.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump, as opposed to other presidential candidates, held a press conference in Florida instead of speaking to a group of supporters. Trump took questions from the media and reinforced his stance on several issues he has pressed throughout the campaign, including immigration and taxes.

"We're the highest taxed nation in the world," Trump said.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio addressed supporters in Florida, a battleground state that will take to the polls on March 15. Rubio took his opportunity to fire back at front-runner Donald Trump, calling him a con artist.

"Two weeks from today, right here in Florida, we are going to send a message that the party of Lincoln and Reagan, and the presidency of the United States will never be held by a con artist," Rubio said.

Rubio talked about Trump's continued reference to polls, throughout his campaign and debates.

"Donald Trump likes to talk about polls and numbers, but state after state, we're seeing his numbers go down and our numbers go up," Rubio said.

Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz, having a good showing in several states and being declared the winner in a couple states, took the opportunity while addressing a crowd of supporters to take some shots at the GOP frontrunner.

"America shouldn't have a president whose words would make you embarrassed if your children repeated it," Cruz said.

He also addressed voters in states that have yet to hit the polls, reminding them that they have the chance to turn the election around and still have a choice in who they want to represent the country.

Gov. John Kasich

Ohio Governor John Kasich spoke to supporters in Jackson, Mississippi, after several results began coming in after Super Tuesday. He thanked his supporters in spite of Kasich's failure to win any states. He won a shocking second place in New Hampshire, but has failed to capitalize on that momentum throughout the remaining primaries.

In the Mid-South; long lines and not enough machines

Earlier in the day voters in Tennessee, Arkansas, and 10 other states headed to the polls to have their voices heard. Many voters faced long lines and complained about some machines breaking down.

The Shelby County Election Commission attributed the long lines to the number of delegates on the Republican side of the ballot. In response, they added additional machines at precincts that experienced exceptionally long lines.

At St. Michael Catholic Church off Summer Avenue, lines were long earlier in the day when they only had two polling machines. By the afternoon, the election commission had added two more machines.

However, one voter said the third machine was not working properly.

In Germantown and Cordova, media received several reports of long lines and not enough polling machines. WMC Action News 5 received complaints even about machines eating voter cards, as well as broken machines.

The election commission, on the other hand, said they have not received any complaints about the polling places.

However, some voters said they planned for long lines and delays. They said they went to vote at a time when the crowd was not as long.

Sally Lyons, voter, said she brought her daughter to vote just before the rush and it only took 15 minutes, although she planned for it to take longer.

Click here for our election guide, including information about each candidate's visit to the Mid-South and resources for voters.

Nationwide

Alabama

Donald Trump won the GOP primary for Alabama shortly after polls closed.

Hillary Clinton took an early victory in Alabama as well.

Arkansas

Clinton also took the expected victory in Arkansas, where her husband served as governor and she was first lady prior to the couple going to the White House for her husband's presidency.

After initially being too close to call, and an almost two hour wait, projections went to Donald Trump as the winner of the GOP primary in Arkansas.

Colorado

Bernie Sanders is the projected winner in the Democratic primary over frontrunner Hillary Clinton.

Georgia

In Georgia, early predictions came in quickly for the front runners of both parties.

Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump took early wins in Georgia. Almost as soon as polls closed, predictions were coming in based on exit polls and data giving the states to the front runners.

Massachusetts

Although Donald Trump took an early victory in the GOP primary in the northern state, Clinton won the Democratic primary.

Minnesota

In Minnesota, Marco Rubio captured his first win while Sanders gained another state over frontrunner Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary.

Oklahoma

Ted Cruz is the projected winner in the GOP primary over Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders pulls out a victory over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary.

Tennessee

Tennessee joined the list of victories for party frontrunners Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton after Clinton took the Democratic primary victory and Trump took the Republican primary quickly after polls closed in Tennessee.

Texas

NBC is projecting Ted Cruz to win the GOP primary in his home state of Texas over frontrunner Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to win the Democratic primary.

Vermont

Not much of a surprise in the Democratic primary as Bernie Sanders handed frontrunner Hillary Clinton one of her few losses in the primary race for the presidential nomination.

Sanders fared well in his home state and took an early predicted victory over the former secretary of state.

GOP frontrunner and billionaire businessman Donald Trump also took an early victory in the GOP primary.

Virginia

Hillary Clinton takes the victory in the Virginia Democratic primary. After initially being too close to call, the GOP race was finally won by Donald Trump.

But what is "Super Tuesday?"

Super Tuesday refers to the day when 12 states and one American territory (American Samoa) hold their nominating contest-- Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia. Overall, 661 Republican delegates and 865 Democratic delegates will be up for grabs.

It's likely, but not guaranteed, that whoever comes out on top after Super Tuesday will go on to secure their party's nomination.

