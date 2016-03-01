Heavy rain and storms moving across the Mid-South

After a few showers and thundershowers this morning ahead of the main line, heavier rain is now moving in Tuesday morning.

We are still in the SLIGHT risk for severe weather category, but it’s looking likely that just heavy rain and some gusty winds will be the main threats.

Moderate to heavy rain moving is in from the southwest to the northeast. This will last the next few hours.

Timing: Through 12 p.m.: moderate to heavy rain, a few storms.

Threats: Heavy rain, local street flooding. Gusty winds. Some pea to marble sized hail is possible. Lightning.

Meteorologists Andrew Kozak and Spencer Denton are watching in the weather center.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak