Police: Thief leaves 'calling cards' at scene of burglary

A man is facing multiple charges after police said he broke into a business and stole $18,000 worth of merchandise and did an estimated $800 worth of damage to the store.

Michael Farmer has been arrested and charged with burglary to wit: business, theft of property over $10,000 to $60,000 and vandalism over $500 to $1,000.

According to the police affidavit, a man told police on February 1 that his business, the Village Mart in the 4000 block of American Way, had been burglarized. He said an estimated $18,000 worth of designer clothing had been stolen.

Police said Farmer broke into the store through the brick wall in the front of the store.

Police found a wallet inside the store wall, between the brick and sheetrock at the entry point where the burglar entered the store. The wallet contained Farmer's social security card, Tennessee driver's license, and other identification documents.

