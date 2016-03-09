Watch out for flooding in the Mid-South

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL WMC ACTION NEWS 5 COUNTIES THAT BORDER THE MS RIVER THROUGH FRIDAY AT 6PM.

Heavy rain and storms will continue on and off all day long. As of 8 a.m., the Memphis area received nearly 1.5” since the rain began last night. The persistent rain over the next few days will lead to areas of flooding in poor drainage areas and in places along the river.

When we finally turn off some of the heavier rain late Friday, it won’t be out of the question for Memphis to receive 3 to as much as 5 inches of rain. Heavier amounts will be found west and northwest into Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel.

A stalled out front is responsible for continuing to bring us “training” or rain that stays moderate to heavy and moves across the same areas over and over. This is the main reason for the flooding potential. Attached is a rainfall estimate through the end of the day Friday. You can see why areas along the MS River are under that flash flood watch. Areas east will see healthy amounts of rain, but nowhere near the amounts expected in West TN and AR.

And while you’ll hear some thunder and see some lightning at times, severe weather in the sense of tornadoes and hail should remain far west and out of the WMC Action News 5 viewing area.

Until we can get the upper level low, or main driving force behind this system, to move out of Texas, expect the rain to last through the end of the week.

If you are driving at all the next few days, remember the adage, “turn around, don’t drown," especially if you encounter ponding water where you might not be sure of the depth.

After trailing off this weekend, high pressure will finally move in early next week, clearing us out and drying us up.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

