Woman indicted in hair weave triple murder despite judge dismissing case

An 18-year-old woman will face a judge after she was accused of shooting a man and his pregnant girlfriend during a robbery.

A soon-to-be mother and her boyfriend were shot and killed over hair, according to the his family.

Friends believe couple, unborn child killed after arguing over hair products

A woman faces new charges in a triple murder that apparently all started over hair weave.

Shelby Isaac, 18, was indicted Wednesday on three charges of first degree murder in the deaths of EJ Tate and his girlfriend Edwina Thomas and their unborn child.

"They were such a tight couple. If you saw one, you saw the other. She was a beautiful young lady," Tate's uncle Lee Tate said.

The murders happened January 22 at the Sycamore Lake Apartments, not far from an address listed for Issac at the complex.

Police said Tate and Thomas were shot in a parking lot at the apartments.

The indictment comes a day after a judge dismissed the charges against Isaac by saying there was no probable cause.

Isaac could have been released from jail. However, prosecutors presented the case to the grand jury, which indicted Isaac.

Since the judge dismissed the charges without prejudice, that allowed the prosecutors to go to the grand jury.

Investigators believe the killings happened as the victims were being robbed of hair extensions.

Tate owned a business with his cousin that sells hair extensions and wigs.

Victoria Seay was also indicted on charges of aiding Issac. Investigators believe Seay drove the getaway car and saw Isaac shoot the victims.

Tate's family has a message for the shooter:

"You done wrong. You devastated our family. You took away a father. You took away a son. You took away a nephew. You took away part of our community."

