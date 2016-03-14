Record-breaking Mid-South rainfall totals

That first hint of blue sky looked better than normal this morning. We saw the last clouds of the persistent storm system that plagued the Mid-South for nearly the past week finally move east.

Since last Tuesday, more than 10” of rain fell across the Mid-South, with most areas receiving much more than that!

Take a look:

Marianna, AR: 11.0”

West Memphis, AR: 11.0”

Agri-center, Cordova: 12.2”

Olive Branch: 10.5”

Memphis International Airport: 10.31”

Taking the cake? Crockett Mills, TN—just southeast of Dyersburg—with a WHOPPING 20.90” of rain!

National Weather Service only keeps rainfall records for a few cities. However, Memphis broke single-day records twice last week.

With sunshine and dry conditions over the next few days, expect swollen rivers, streams and flooded areas to recede. Just in time for spring (which begins this coming Sunday), we’ll see sunsets after 7 p.m.; a chance to enjoy the weather a little longer these next few evenings. We will see a lot of green starting now as well, with grass growing, trees blooming and (unfortunately for a lot of us!) pollen flourishing.

As far as precipitation goes, for the year in Memphis we are currently 9.08” above where we should be on average, so I think it’s safe to say no one will miss rainfall over the next few days. Our next chance of precipitation moves in late Friday and into the weekend. Amounts are not expected to be high, and rainfall should remain on the light side.

Enjoy the break from the rain, and try to enjoy the dry weather this week!

Andrew Kozak

Morning Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: MeteorologistAndrewKozak

Twitter/Instagram: @AndrewKozakTV