Inmate convicted for attack on correctional officer

An inmate with the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) has been convicted for a 2013 attack on a correctional officer at Whiteville Correctional Facility, operated by Corrections Corporation of America (CCA). As a result, Armstrong was given the maximum sentence of 12 additional years on top of his current sentence.

Frederick Armstrong, an inmate serving a 25-year prison sentence for second degree murder in a 2005 case from Maury County, was charged in an attack on CCA Officer Timothy Boyd.

According to a press release from TDOC, the attack was unprovoked and left Officer Boyd with permanent injuries.

The office of 25th District Attorney General Mike Dunavant worked with TDOC and the Whiteville Police Department to investigate and prosecute the case.

During the trial in January 2016, TDOC Gang Specialist Chris Bernard testified Armstrong was a member of the 52 Hoover Crips gang, and committed the assault against Boyd in order to advance the criminal activity of the gang.

The Hardeman County jury found Armstrong guilty of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and the sentencing enhancement of criminal gang offense.

Armstrong is currently serving his sentence at the Morgan County Correctional Complex in East Tennessee, a medium security facility. His current release date is February 2040, according to the Department of Corrections website.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.